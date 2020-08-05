Gemini Sunflower Oil encourages celebrations at home with ‘Iss Saal Har Ghar Pandal’ campaign

The digital campaign has been conceptualised by Wavemaker

With covid-19 pandemic impacting the celebrations for Ganpati Chaturthi this year, Gemini Sunflower Oil has launched a new campaign ‘Iss Saal har Ghar Pandal’ to keep the spirits of festivity alive even during these challenging times. The campaign conceptualised by Wavemaker, encourages consumers to celebrate the festival of Ganpati at home along with their loved ones, ensuring the safety norms are in place.

According to Subin Sivan, marketing head, Cargill’s oils business in India, Ganpati is one of the most popular festivals in Maharashtra and as a brand that is rooted in Maharashtrian culture, Gemini has integrated itself with the Ganpati festival over the years. “While a lot has changed this year due to the pandemic, we believe the festive cheer and energy during the Ganpati Chaturthi should not change. Our campaign ‘Iss Saal Har Ghar Pandal’ encourages our consumers to celebrate the festival at home keeping the original festive spirit intact,” he added.

The campaign is also being supported by actors and influencers such as Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, Sai Tamhankar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Neha Pandse. According to the company, they will help propagate the message of ‘Iss Saal Har Ghar Pandal’ through the campaign and encourage consumers to celebrate Ganpati with all the fervour at home while staying safe.

Ganesh Chaturti is an indelible part of Maharashtrian culture and as the pandemic threatens the festivities this year, Gemini wanted to reassure its audience that the real spirit of the festival is safe in our hearts and homes, Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer, Wavemaker said. “Hence, we came up with the idea of ‘Iss Saal Har Ghar Pandal’, which captures the current sentiments of the region beautifully. The film is a great testament to the spirit of Ganesh Chaturti, which is more than a religious festival in the region,” he elaborated.

