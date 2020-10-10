GEC and movies genre saw 5% rise in average ad volumes per day in September: TAM AdEx

HUL emerges as the top spender in both GEC and movies genre.

General entertainment channels (GECs) and movies genre witnessed five percent rise in average ad volumes per day in September 2020 as opposed to August 2020 followed by news genre at six percent according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, news genre continues to account for the highest share of television ad volumes at 31%, followed by GECs and movies genre as the genre accounts at 26% and 24% share, respectively. Together, the three genre account for more than 80% of the total ad volumes on TV.

Ad volumes on GEC channels grew steadily from week 32 (August 2-8, 2020) to week 39 (September 20-26, 2020), apart from week 36 where it witnessed a drop. Hindi channels dominated the GEC ad volumes by accounting for 22% share of the pie while Tamil channels followed behind with 15% share. Interestingly, while ad volumes in week 39 is more than week 32, the number of new categories, brands and advertisers saw a downward swing in week 39 as opposed to week 32. In the GEC genre, the number of new categories declined by 48% in September. Similarly, the number of new advertisers and brands dipped by 36.8% and 33.8%, respectively.

Toilet soap category continued to dominate the advertising space as the most advertised category with 9% share of ad volume. Following this, shampoo, milk beverage and Washing Powders/Liquids emerged as the second, third and fourth most advertised category with 5% share of ad volumes, each. Tooth pastes trailed behind at the fifth place with 4% share. The top five categories accounted for 28% of the total ad volumes. The GEc genre registered over 45 new categories advertising during August-September 2020 including Sugar Confectionaries, Corporate-Sports, Laptops/Notebooks, among others.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the top spender with 31% ad volume share between August- September, 2020 followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 10% share of ad volumes.Proctor and Gamble claimed the third position with 4% ad volume share while ITC and Godrej Consumer Products trailed behind with 3% ad volume share. During August- September 2020, GEC witnessed over 525 advertisers new companies including Vodafone Idea, Whitehat Education Technology and FX Mart, among others.

As for movies genre, during Aug-Sep’20, ad volumes on movies genre was dominated by Hindi Movies channels with 46% share of ad volumes. Movies genre registered an 11% rise in ad volumes in week 39 when compared to week 32.

Toilet soap merged as the most advertised category on movie channels position with 10% share of ad volume, followed by shampoos at 6% share. Ecom-media/entertainment/social media and washing powder/liquids claimed the third and the fourth position with 5% share, each. While Tooth Paste trailed behind at the fifth position with 4% share.Out of top five categories, all except Ecom-Media/Entertainment/Social Media were from the FMCG sector during Aug-Sep’20. The genre also registered 40 new categories advertising during the period including Laptops/Notebooks, Drycells, Corporate-Sport, among others.

As for advertisers on movie genre, Hindustan Unilever led the chats with 29% ad volume share, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India with 13% share of ad volume between August- September, 2020. Procter & Gamble, ITC and Cadburys India claimed the third, fourth and the fifth spot with 3% ad volumes share. During August- September 2020, movies genre witnessed over 260 new advertisers including Spotify India, FX Mart, Head Digital Works, among others.

