GEC advertising up 29% in 2022 as against 2018, witnesses slight 2% over 2021: TAM AdEx

The GEC advertising saw a slight two percent uptick in 2022, as compared to 2021, a report from AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. However, if 2018 is taken into account, the growth rate stood at a substantial 29 percent.

On the other hand, the GEC share, which accounted for 28.5 % of overall TV ad volumes, was the highest since 2018. Further segmented in subgenres, the top five subgenres made up for 69 % of the Ad volumes during 2022, out of which 20 % was captured by Hindi GECs alone.

While the count of categories and advertisers on GEC genre fell during the third-fourth quarter in 2022 over the previous two quarters, the count of brands, on the other hand, peaked during the third quarter.

Food and beverages sector topped with 28% share of GEC genre’s Ad volumes followed by personal care/personal hygiene with 20% share. It is interesting to note that biscuits and aerated soft drinks were the new entrants in the top 10 categories, besides toilet soaps, floor cleaners, and chocolates also witnessing a positive rank shift. Moreover, four of the top ten categories belonged to the F&B category.

Talking about the brands that dominated, HUL, Reckitt Benckiser and Brooke Bond Lipton India remained at Top 3 positions during both 2021-22 while Coca-Cola India and Procter & Gamble Home Products were the new entrants among the Top 10 in 2022. Moreover, the top 100 advertisers accounted for 86% share of overall GEC genre advertising.

Ullu Digital was the top exclusive advertiser in the GEC genre followed by Mangalam Matrimony.com while Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was the top brand followed by Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean.

If we talk about time bands, Prime Time had the pole position, followed by afternoon and morning slots.

Ad Commercials of 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on GEC channels during both the years. However, their share decreased by four % in 2022 over 2021.

On the other hand, commercial advertising added 61% share of Ad Volumes whereas Promos had 39% share in 2022 on GEC genre.

Also Read Famous Innovations appoints Sharon Varghese as business head – Bengaluru

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook