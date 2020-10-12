Gautam Thakar steps down from Star Sports

Thakar has over 20 years of experience in leadership in startups and multinational consumer and internet businesses.

Gautam Thakar, president and CEO, Star Sports has put in his papers. In his interim, Sanjog Gupta, executive vice president, Star TV Network, will be heading the sports division in his place. This comes on the back of Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman, Star & Disney India announcing hos exit from the media company.

Thakar has over 20 years of experience in leadership in startups and multinational consumer and internet businesses. He joined Star India in 2018 as the CEO of Star Sports. Prior to joining Star India, Thakar had worked for Washington DC-based investment firm Revolution Ventures as a venture partner. A former Procter & Gamble hand, Thakar has, in the past, also held positions like senior director, international marketing at eBay, CEO of shopping.com, vice president and general manager of eBay Advertising, and president and CEO of LivingSocial (a local marketplace to buy and sell products in a given locality; the company later got acquired by rival brand Groupon). At Living Social, he led the turnaround of the business leading to an acquisition by Groupon.

According to sources, Thakar will foray into entrepreneurship and is likely to move back to the United States.

Star Sports is a multichannel sports arm of Star and Disney India that broadcasts Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Cricket, BCCI’s Cricket Club and owns the media rights to telecast Wimbledon, Premier League and other marquee global sports properties in India.

