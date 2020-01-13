Gautam Reghunath to lead Dentsu Webchutney as its new CEO

Prior to this, Reghunath was executive vice president (EVP) and branch head for Dentsu Webchutney, Bangalore.

Dentsu Webchutney appoints Gautam Reghunath as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The news comes soon after DAN India announced the elevation of Sidharth Rao as chairman, Happy mcgarrybowen (HMB) India and chairman, Dentsu Webchutney. Prior to this, Reghunath was executive vice president (EVP) and branch head for Dentsu Webchutney, Bangalore. In his new role, Reghunath will lead the agency nationwide while continuing to report into Sidharth Rao.

According to Sidharth Rao, Reghunath is a homegrown leader, someone whose impact on the business is unparalleled. “Nothing exemplifies his creative brilliance better than our success with Bangalore – an office that he built from ground zero to the stature it commands, now. Reghunath understands our history, our legacy, and has more than an eye on our future,” he added.

“Dentsu Webchutney started the digital advertising market in India as we know it. Our incredible client roster with some of the most globally consequential companies gives us a foundation to continue industry-leading creative work across branches in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurgaon,” Gautam Reghunath stated.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands such as Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

