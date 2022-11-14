Gaurav Trivedi named CEO of Prasar Bharati

Gaurav Trivedi, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, has been appointed as the executive member, (chief executive officer) in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act,1990 read with sub-section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95 as the executive member (chief executive officer in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years,” said a statement from the government of India.

As per the statement, the terms and conditions of his appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990

and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time.

Also Read: CEAT Ltd names Lakshmi Narayanan B as its chief marketing officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook