Gaurav Kapur joins Flatheads as investor and brand ambassador

Flatheads has appointed actor Gaurav Kapur as its brand ambassador. The actor has also invested in the brand as an angel investor participating in its Pre-Series A funding. Working on a direct-to-customer (D2C) model, Flatheads aims to widen its visibility in the digital world and impart the brand messaging of maintaining the balance in life across various areas and blending in and standing out at the same time. With multiple product launches, the brand is planning an array of digital campaigns with Kapur this year.

For Utkarsh Biradar, CEO and co-founder, Flatheads, Gaurav Kapur comes across as an unorthodox, contemporary and authentic personality. “This aura that he carries strikes the right chord with our target audiences. The way he embodies both style and substance in his persona resonates well with our brand. He also believes in the brand’s vision which is an authentic connection between a brand and its ambassador. Therefore, we believe that he is most suited to convey our message to the customers,” he added.

It is very encouraging to see how new age entrepreneurs are coming up with innovative products, Kapur stated. “When I wore Flatheads, I was surprised with the comfort and class that it boasts of. I am looking forward to being associated with a brand like Flatheads that has re-engineered footwear keeping in mind the philosophies of minimalism, innovation, simplicity and thoughtfulness,” he opined.

Flatheads is a Bangalore-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) online brand that designs all-day wear casual sneakers for the urban audience. Launched in November 2019, it was founded by Ganesh Balakrishnan and Utkarsh Biradar. It has recently launched a range of new products including banana kicks, linen sneakers, kooltex trainers, and softknit loafers.

