Gatorade’s new campaign encourages people to #WorkoutFromHome

The campaign has been launched on the social media platforms of the brand

At a time when people across the country have been asked to work from home, Gatorade- the sports drink brand from PepsiCo has launched a new film encouraging people to work out from home. Along with brand ambassador PV Sindhu, the brand highlights the importance of keeping oneself fit during these uncertain times.

The video highlights that just like work has not stopped in the current times, one’s focus on fitness and exercise should not either. Through the video, PV Sindhu shares a message of motivation and shows how daily household items like carpets, bottles and stairs can become a part of one’s daily ‘Workout-From-Home’ routine. According to Tarun Bhagat, director-marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India, even during these challenging times, work hasn’t stopped for people across the country as they continue to deliver their best. “However, while juggling the current Work-From-Home situation, our individual health has taken a backseat and through this video, we intend to encourage people to take out time, work out from home and give due importance to their personal fitness.”

The film showcases glimpses of people who have successfully turned their homes into workrooms and boardrooms to deliver the message that if we can work from home, we can also workout from home. Given the unprecedented times we are living in, with all of us grappling to understand what the “new” normal is, it is easy to let our own wellbeing take a back seat, PV Sindhu said. “There is no substitute for hard work. We continue to deliver our best results at work but focus on our fitness has taken a backseat. I strongly believe that now is not the time for excuses and we can continue our workout regimes while we stay indoors. It is important to remember that we will tide through these times, we should remain fit and healthy through these times.”

