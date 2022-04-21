Gas-O-Fast ropes in Brahmanandam as regional brand ambassador for Southern India market

Ayurvedic antacid brand Gas-O-Fast has continued its association with Brahmanandam as its regional brand ambassador for Southern India. The brand will be launching a TVC featuring Brahmanandam, which will be rolled out soon on mainstream media platforms to mark the launch of Gas-O-Fast’s new range of flavours. “We are determined to increase the product visibility in the southern market and create a top-of-the-mind recall value as the potential solution for all your stomach related problems,” Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said.

Over the years, Gas-O-Fast has been instrumental in leveraging regional celebrities and ambassadors to establish a direct connect with the target audience. The brand has continued its association with Brahmanandam, which will help the brand to intensify its regional routes and connect with its audiences.

Brahmanandam as an actor is known for his comic timing and versatile roles. The association will help the brand to bolster the brand visibility in the southern market and establish a connect with the support of the regional brand ambassadors to drive the importance of Gas-O-Fast as a companion. “In today’s lifestyle, stomach related problems such as gas, acidity and indigestion have become quite common. To all such problems, Gas-O-Fast gives a quick relief. We are confident that our association will help the brand touch newer heights in the southern market,” Brahmanandam said.

In the last one and a half years, Gas-O-Fast has claims to have seen consistent growth marking an upsurge in revenue with 100% growth in varied markets. It touches an average sale of approximately a crore every month. The brand is optimistic that the numbers will see a surge in the number of sales to the rising demand in the market.

