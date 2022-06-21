Gas-O-Fast releases multilingual TVC featuring Brahmanandam and Biswanath

Mankind Pharma’s ayurvedic antacid brand Gas-O-Fast has launched the second leg of the multilingual television commercial (TVC) campaign featuring Brahmanandam and Biswanath Basu. The campaign is a continuation of the multilingual TVC previously released.

Gas-O-Fast strives to take the product across the country, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, Mankind Pharma, said. “Given that the stomach-related issues have relevance across the country, we wanted to reach out to the potential audience residing beyond the metropolitan cities through the campaign and create recall value with the help of the regional actors who enjoy a massive fan base in the region,” he added.

The campaign was consciously curated bringing about the right confluence of the common overindulging habit of people effectively brought to the screen by regional brand ambassadors revered for their niche acting skills in their respective regions. Gas-O-Fast releases TVCs in regional languages to effectively communicate with the local population.

According to Biswanath Basu the step taken by Gas-O-Fast aims to appeal to the masses of the region in their own language, making the consumption more receptive as well as effective. “Through the campaign we wanted to bring relief to the common stomach related problems with the help of the quick relief solutions by Gas-O-Fast,” Brahmanandam stated.

Gas-O-Fast is an Ayurvedic antacid brand from Mankind Pharma Limited. Gas-O-Fast has Ayurvedic antacid properties and its range of products comes in Jeera, Ajwain, Guava and Lemon flavours.

Read Also: Preeti Bajaj named as the new MD and CEO of Luminous Power Technologies

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook