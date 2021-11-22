Gas-O-Fast launches its multilingual TVC

The new TVC will help the company reach out to every segment of its multilingual audiences.

Mankind Pharma’s ayurvedic antacid brand Gas-O-Fast has rolled out a new multilingual TVC in eight regional languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada. The new TVC has been launched in eight different regional languages considering the geography where the antacid category holds the maximum share. The TVC will be run across digital and social media platforms, garnering massive reach and frequency.

Over the years, Gas-O-fast has captured optimum market share in the antacid industry and we aspire to become leader in this category, Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “We are focused on driving penetration in the urban as well as in the rural markets and we are aggressively coming up with interesting and engaging campaigns. This new TVC will help us reach out to every segment of our multilingual audiences and provide India Ke Acidity Ka Indian Solution,” he added.

The new TVC highlights how people tend to over-eat when they see their favorite delicacy. This happens even if they aren’t hungry and end up losing their belt to enjoy their love for food. For every individual in India, the love for food is never-ending and so are their eating habits. The new TVC of Gas-O-Fast highlights the typical Indian habit of loosening belts before an individual begins to eat and how they end up having Acidity, gas and Indigestion. Gas-O-Fast as their savior ensures there is no stoppage to the celebration. Gas-O-Fast is an Ayurvedic antacid brand from Mankind Pharma house, one of the leading Pharmaceutical companies in India. Mankind Pharma and brands work towards the efforts of Make in India and Vocal for Local ideology. Gas-O-Fast has Ayurvedic antacid properties and its range of products are Gas-O-Fast Jeera, Ajwain, Guava and Lemon.

