Gas-O-Fast launches influencer marketing campaign; ropes in comedians

The marketing strategy aims to further strengthen the brand’s position in the antacid market.

Ayurvedic antacid brand Gas-O-Fast has rolled out an influencer campaign featuring television actors Yogesh Tripathi, Nirmal Soni and punjabi singer and comedian Karamjit Anmol. As a part of the campaign, the influencers have posted videos on their social media platforms describing how they rely on Gas-O-Fast to get relief from acidity, gas and indigestion.

In the last few months, Gas-O-Fast has launched multiple campaigns to inform people about the benefits of the brand, Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma said. “We are trying to reach our target audience through various channels be it influencers, regional routes or associating with celebrities. Gas-O-Fast has always been instrumental in adopting the regional route to connect with every segment in society and speak to people in the language they prefer. The idea behind the regional strategy is to establish direct connection with the audience through personalised content,” he added.

The marketing strategy aims to further strengthen the brand’s position in the antacid market and is using the influencer campaign to create high recall value and unique value proposition for the brand. In the past, the brand has roped in several regional influencers such as Gurpreet Ghuggi, Bhau Kadam and Anand Mohan and this time they have come together with comedians from television and punjabi film industry. Through this campaign the brand is reaching out to the masses to raise the importance of the brand.

All three celebrities roped in for the influencer campaign are very well known in the television industry for their comic timing and versatility. Yogesh Tripathi and Nirmal Soni both are well known for portraying the comic role in various TV serials and comedy shows . On the other hand Karamjit Anmol is an actor, comedian, singer and film producer in the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Read Also: How Facebook is building Instagram as complete business solution for brands

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook