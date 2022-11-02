Garmin India names Yeshudas Pillai as the new country head of India operations 

Garmin India has appointed Yeshudas Pillai as the new country head for its India operations. As per the company, the new appointment aims to intensify its focus to reach a larger set of audience, speed up growth initiatives and elevate its brand positioning.

We see great potential in the Indian market where we’ve recorded 32% year-on-year (YoY) growth till the third quarter (Q3) 2022 as per Garmin Connect, Sky Chen, regional director, Southeast Asia and India, said. “We have seen growth in the preference for mid-high range ($300 and above) smartwatches over the last couple of years in India. Also, there is a sharp increase in the activity trend, where we see an uptake in outdoor

activities which resonates well with our product line. For Garmin, we see India becoming one of the top three markets in the Asia region in the next five years,” he added.

As per the company, the brand aims to expand its presence across markets by opening brand stores which will also double up as a service collection point by the end of 2023. As per company claims, some of the recently launched product offerings in India offer users compelling design and superior quality at a competitive price.

I look forward to working with the Garmin global leadership team and providing strategic impetus to strengthening the company’s foothold in India, Yeshudas Pillai, country head, Garmin, said. ‘I have always believed in innovation and technology and the potential it has to change the moving world. The vision is to strengthen our presence across the country, where we aim to have more than 10 Garmin brand stores by the end of 2023,” he highlighted.

