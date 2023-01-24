Garage Worldwide names Sanjay Deshmukh as its CEO

Design, digital and content agency Garage Worldwide has announced the appointment of Sanjay Deshmukh as the company’s CEO. He has nearly 25 years of experience in brand and business growth strategies, brand communication, social media research, political risk communication, digital marketing and data-driven marketing strategies, the company said.

“Throughout my career in various capacities, I have worked with a number of entrepreneurs and I have admired their passion and instinctive risk-taking abilities. Our aim is to become the best creative digital agency both in terms of content and performance. The difference between good and engaging content depends on an agency’s willingness to push the envelope and we’ll do just that,” Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO, Garage Worldwide, stated.

Deshmukh started his career with RKS-BBDO in 1990, followed by Enterprise-Nexus and Mudra-DDB Bangalore. For his career span, he has travelled across countries to work across industries for data-driven strategies and more.

“We’ve seen the actual power of digital over the past few years, and we are eager to make the most out of it at Garage. With Deshmukh’s onboarding as the CEO, we look forward to making Garage one of the best digital agencies in India. He has created great brand growth strategies and communications and thereby is well deserving of the position of CEO,” Raj Kamble, founder and chief creative officer, Famous Innovations, highlighted.

