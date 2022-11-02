Gamezy Rummy partners with Puneri Paltan as its official skill partner for Pro Kabaddi League

Gamezy Rummy has partnered with the Pune team ‘Puneri Paltan’ at Pro Kabaddi League, as its official ‘skill partner’. As the jersey sponsors for the team, both Gamezy Rummy and Puneri Paltan have collaboratively driven marketing initiatives across various platforms such as online, digital, offline media, and in-stadium branding, the company claimed. The collaboration was launched with two brand films, ‘Chaal Mat Badlo, #AppBadlo’ and ‘Partner Mat Badlo, #AppBadlo’, the company said.

Both rummy and kabaddi share sentimental similarities for the Indian audience, as two home-grown sports of the country, Harish Rawat, senior vice president, marketing, Gamezy, said. “ Kabaddi as a sport is not only a showcase of the strategic use of strength but also a display of great skill and sharp acumen, much like rummy. We look forward to kickstarting this partnership with Puneri Paltan as its official skill partner,” he added.

As per the company, it is integrating the kabaddi team into its platform through a host of other activities. This includes free hourly tournaments that are renamed with kabaddi terms such as super raid and super tackle, under a common tournament known as the ‘Paltan Series’. Additionally, a daily login challenge program will be put forth where users will be rewarded every time they complete certain challenges on the Gamezy app, it stated. Moreover, Gamezy Rummy is introducing a new ‘Matchday Add Cash Offer’ on every Puneri Paltan match day, it claimed.

