Gamezop partners with Taboola to improve ad monetisation and engagement

HTML5 gaming platform Gamezop has announced its partnership with Taboola with the aim of improving ad monetisation and engagement for its users. Gamezop, which has recently launched its quizzing platform, Quizzop, will help Taboola drive advertiser success by expanding its advertising inventory, the company claimed.

Gamezop has solidified its presence as an important gaming destination in India and globally, Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola, said. ” Their massive audience combined with Taboola’s products ensure that Gamezop has the tools they need to grow even further. Our partnership is demonstrating clear results and we look forward to expanding on their success,” he added.

Gamezop and Quizzop are plug-and-play platforms that any digital product can integrate to introduce

gaming to their users. The company’s clientele includes Amazon, Tata Play, Snapchat, Samsung Internet, and Paytm, among other products on which Gamezop is powering gaming experiences, it claimed.

