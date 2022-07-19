Gameskraft Foundation join hands with Anju Bobby Sports Foundation

Gameskraft Foundation, the social arm of the online skill-based gaming and entertainment company Gameskraft, has partnered with Anju Bobby Sports Foundation (ABSF) to support the development of ABSF’s new high-performance academy in Bengaluru. Through the grant, Gameskraft Foundation aims to demonstrate its intent in sports development and building the basis for future associations benefiting social upliftment and inspiring success stories in multidisciplinary competition.

Anju Bobby Sports Foundation’s vision for the academy will shine the spotlight on the most deserving talent the country has to offer, enabling them, their dreams and those of a billion others through them, Vikas Taneja, Group CEO, Gameskraft Group, said. “Our vision of corporate responsibility is creating a legacy that involves giving back to the communities and individuals whose perseverance and skill inspire us. Sports development is high on our list of focus areas, and it gives me immense pleasure to kickstart this journey with the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation,” he added.

ABSF is an initiative by Anju Bobby George and her coach Bobby George to nurture, develop, and groom next-generation world-class athletes. The upcoming facilities at Kengeri in Bengaluru aims to provide emerging athletes exposure to state-of-the-art amenities, delivering the best training modules and experiences in the country, from the running surface to the equipment to the coaching expertise. “We are delighted to receive Gameskraft Foundation’s support in developing the infrastructure that will help train tomorrow’s stars and allow us to give back to the sport that has defined our lives. All while bringing the academy on par with world-class standards and letting us nurture and attract athletes and boost their performance levels,” Anju Bobby George, founder, ABSF, stated.

Gameskraft Foundation is the social arm of the online skill-based gaming and entertainment company Gameskraft Technologies Pvt Ltd. The foundation will engage with communities at a grassroots level to transform lives and create positive impact, powering ambitions and realising hopes through its efforts.

