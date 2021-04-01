Games24x7 ropes in Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador of My11Circle

Ranveer Singh will be unveiling the new campaign for My11Circle on April 6, 2021.

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, online gaming company Games24x7 has roped in bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for its fantasy sports platform- My11Circle. The actor will be unveiling the new campaign for My11Circle on April 6, 2021. “Films and cricket are two of India’s biggest passions. With the start of the T20 season, we are extremely proud to have Ranveer Singh on board. His energy, passion for cricket and excellence at his craft epitomize young and aspirational India. The new campaign led by Ranveer Singh will be a tribute to young Indians and their ardour for the game,” Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO, Games24x7, said.

Ranveer Singh’s appointment comes close on the heels of My11Circle announcing Ajinkya Rahane as their brand ambassador. The actor is the latest addition in the group of My11Circle’s brand ambassadors, which also includes former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, legendary batsman VVS Laxman and allrounders, Shane Watson and Rashid Khan. “Forming teams comprising the best players is one of the most engaging pursuits for cricket fans like me. It provides an immense vicarious thrill and calls upon one to use one’s knowledge of the sport derived from skilled analysis of past performances and playing conditions. I hope that this creative and energetic campaign will extend the game playing experiences on My11Circle to more sports enthusiasts,” Ranveer Singh stated.

Founded by Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006, Games24x7 is an India headquartered online gaming company with a portfolio that spans skill games (RummyCircle and My11Circle) and casual games (Ultimate Games). Backed by investors like Tiger Global and The Raine Group, the company specialises in using behavioural science, technology, and artificial intelligence to provide awesome game playing experiences across all its platforms.

