Games24x7 launches digital campaign for RummyCircle

The digital film has been conceptualised by marketing consulting firm Spring Marketing Capital

Gaming company Games24x7 has unveiled a new digital influencer campaign for its skill gaming platform, RummyCircle. Conceptualised by marketing consulting firm Spring Marketing Capital, the campaign aims to deepen the connection between the game’s platform and players across the country.

The platform has partnered with actors such as Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma, Vir Das, and Manjot Singh for the campaign in the North Indian market. The company has also associated with Danish Sait and Sathish Muthukrishnan for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regions. The digital films feature the actors portraying an array of emotions that gamers undergo while they are up against others in an exciting game of online rummy.

According to Avik Das Kanungo, director – Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7, Rummy has been India’s favourite card game and is becoming increasingly popular across the length and breadth of the country. “At RummyCircle, we want to bring alive the game online in a new way by highlighting the inherent skill involved in the game,” he added further. Games24x7 has also partnered with actress and TV presenter Mandira Bedi to release a series of tutorial videos on rummy, to help players master their skills in an easy and fun way.

Rummy as a game has always been a favourite with families, Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital, stated. “In this digital influencer campaign, we have tried to capture the skill, strategy, fun and banter that every game of rummy on RummyCircle comes with. The actors were shooting the films themselves at home.”

Founded in 2006 by New York University alumni Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, Games24x7 has a games portfolio across skill games and casual games, with platforms including RummyCircle, My11Circle (a fantasy cricket league) and Ultimate Games (casual games). The company has raised early-stage investments from venture capital firm Tiger Global and a host of investment entities from the United States.