Games24x7 announces appointment of Sameer Chugh as chief legal officer

Games24x7 has announced the appointment of Sameer Chugh as chief legal officer. In his new role, Chugh will lead the company’s legal and compliance function and be instrumental in strengthening and accelerating Games24x7’s vision in a dynamic regulatory environment.

“Sameer Chugh comes with the right balance of legal expertise and leadership skills. He joins us at an exciting time and will play a pivotal role in our journey ahead. His experience will be valuable to uphold and further elevate the highest standards of regulatory compliance,” Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder and CEO, Games24x7, said.

With over 26 years of experience, Chugh has held multiple legal and advisory roles at companies across industries including the Essar Group, Cummins India, Airtel and the Bharti Group. Prior to this appointment, Chugh was a partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. He brings strong expertise in complex business transactions (merger and acquisition, and financing), legal compliance, litigation and governance. “I look forward to this journey and working in a fast paced sector with extremely talented colleagues and meaningfully contributing to the growth of the organisation as well as shaping the future of the industry,” Sameer Chugh stated.

Founded by New York University trained economists Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006, Games24x7 is an India headquartered online gaming company with a portfolio that spans skill games (RummyCircle and My11Circle) and casual games (U-Games). Backed by investors including Malabar Investments, Tiger Global and The Raine Group, the company claims to specialise in using behavioural science, technology, and artificial intelligence to provide hyper-personalised game playing experiences across all its platforms. Games24x7 operates RummyCircle, one of the largest online rummy platforms in India, and My11Circle, one of the country’s top fantasy sports platforms. The company has also set up a casual games’ studio, Ultimate Games, to launch games for the global market.

