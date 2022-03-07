Gamerji raises $1.1 million in Pre Series A round

The gaming platform plans to use the fresh funds to enhance tournament organisation technology, build social features for the gamers and expand to MENA and South East Asia

Esports gaming platform Gamerji has raised $1.1 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from Stadia Ventures, Urmin Group family office and existing investors. The gaming platform plans to use the fresh funds to enhance tournament organisation technology, build social features for the gamers and expand to MENA and South East Asia.

At Gamerji, we strive to provide gamers with a platform to begin their Esports journey by participating in daily competitive tournaments, building their stats and stand a chance to make a mark in the gaming world, Soham Thacker, founder and CEO, Gamerji, said. “Esports is still at a very early stage in India and there is a lot of talent that needs to be explored. Gamerji intends to be a platform of choice where gamers can showcase their skills, build their stats and grow the community,” Thacker added.

An increasing number of young video gamers view competitive gaming as a career opportunity, rather than just a recreational activity, the company said. It added that gamers need platforms that can provide them with competitive exposure to help in their Esports journey and hone their skills. Gamerji aims to bridge the gap between amateur to professional level gamers through their tournaments.

According to Bhaskar Majumdar, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures, the gaming industry in India is finally coming of age as the government is setting up the AVGC hub in Bangalore and against the backdrop of metaverse and Web 3.0. “Esports is growing the fastest within the overall gaming market. Gamerji has demonstrated this thesis well given their growth numbers. We continue to share the vision of the company and back them as they look to expand to other international geographies.”

As per a recent report by the All India Gaming Federation in 2020, there were 365 million online gamers in the country, with the number expected to rise to 510 million by 2022, with a corresponding growth of women gamers.

