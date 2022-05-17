Gamerji launches its international operations in Middle-East

Gamerji has launched its international operations in the Middle-East starting with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company claims to have plans to launch in other Middle East and North African (MENA) countries over the next three months and then will expand its reach into South-East Asia.

As part of the operations, the company is hosting four games, PUBG Mobile, FIFA 22, Call of Duty Mobile, and Clash Royale, in MENA currently and plans to host cross-border tournaments soon. Additionally, it is partnering with gaming influencers and organisations. As per the company, it is targeting 2,50,000 playing and paying users in the Middle East. Gamerji is following a subscription based model to differentiate itself from real money gaming (RMG).

Founded by Soham Thacker in 2019, Gamerji is an Indian esports tournament platform. Previously, Thacker has worked on building platforms such as Fantasiji (a fantasy sports platform) and F20 Cohort Company (a global sports innovation hub for early stage investment in sports and esports). He has over 10 years of experience as a founder of various enterprises with a business sense and knowledge of the gaming sector. Gamerji has raised over two million dollars in funding till date from marquee investors like Unicorn India Ventures, Lead Angels and Stadia Ventures. The company claims to have over three million users in India and conducts 300 tournaments daily.

