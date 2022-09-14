Gameoff launches gaming creators-focused platform

Gameoff has launched its website with the objective of putting the gaming and content creators community first to aid them in earning more revenue. The platform aims to build bridges between the Indian gaming communities and is open to everyone to upload their content as well as watch their creators play varied games such as Valorant, Call of Duty Mobile, GTA V, Minecraft and Free Fire Max. Gameoff claims to offer a revenue sharing model of 90-10 which is higher than most streaming platforms. The creators acquire 90% of the total earnings and will also earn from the various other monetisation features that will be added to the platform.

Analysing the overall gaming ecosystem, Gameoff felt that creators in India are undervalued, their content is undervalued and we want to fix that, Sunny Malhi, founder and CEO, Gameoff, said. “We want to open every possible door for creators that have never been opened before. Unlike other platforms, we are optimised for creators and have concrete plans to help them maximise their earnings as well as bring them closer to their fans. The Indian gaming scenario is growing rapidly and we want to make sure that Gameoff is an integral part of this revolution,” he added.

According to data from YouGov, 94% of an influencer’s following end up playing the same game that their favourite creators play. These creators are also the beeline that directs a brand toward their exact target audience between the ages of 18-34.

Focusing primarily on monetisation, Gameoff aims at rewarding these content creators that are such integral cogs of the Indian gaming ecosystem. The platform will provide an instant upgrade on what are the major revenue streams for any creator – ads from the platform that they stream on and sponsorships.

Sunny Malhi who has been building apps for the past five years isn’t new to the gaming industry. Having previously created apps like Newkit, a news-sharing app and Trophyapp, an app where gamers can share their short gaming clips with others, he has been surrounded by the gaming space for the past two years.

