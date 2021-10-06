GalaxyCard appoints Vinod Arya as head of marketing

Arya is a serial entrepreneur who has founded two startups – the KachchaChittha and Baggies India

Fintech startup GalaxyCard has announced the appointment of Vinod Arya as the company’s head of marketing. In his new role, Arya will be responsible for overseeing marketing operations and formulating disruptive strategies to make GalaxyCard a game-changing brand in the digital lending market, the company said in a statement. He will be responsible for establishing GalaxyCard as one of the most preferred and instant digital lending platforms for customers with an income of less than Rs 30,000 a month.

Arya is a serial entrepreneur who has founded two startups – the KachchaChittha and Baggies India. With over 10 years of experience, he possesses immense knowledge and expertise in digital marketing, the company added.

“Coming from an entrepreneurial background, Vinod always knew the way to crack a company’s success is to fill the minds of people with the brand vision. He has already spearheaded two big giants, particularly in driving business growth and revenue. At GalaxyCard, we have complete faith that he will revolutionise the concept of marketing and take the business growth to new heights,” Amit Kumar, CEO and founder of GalaxyCard said on the appointment.

“I am excited to be a part of a company that has already disrupted traditional lending processes. I look forward to leveraging my experience and reach more target audiences with innovative ideas to drive the company’s growth ambitions,” Arya added in his new role.

The company, in a statement, also stated that Vinod is a self-motivated entrepreneur who is consistent with innovating and taking existing marketing to new levels. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Application, well-versed in digital marketing. “He is passionate about exploring new opportunities in the disruptive startup ecosystem and accelerating the brand’s growth,” GalaxyCard added.

