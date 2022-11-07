Galaxy Racer joins hands with Sunburn for Valorant India International

Gaming organisation Galaxy Racer has collaborated with the music festival Sunburn to be the official venue partner of the Valorant India Invitational. The event will kickstart in Hyderabad from November 18 to 20.

Music and gaming are two core components that have an immense influence on the younger generation, Siddharth Ravishankar, chief gaming officer, Galaxy Racer, said. “Since merging them has yielded huge success globally, we wanted to en-cash the untapped opportunity in India. Having Sunburn as the official venue partner fortifies Valorant India Invitational and it further proliferates the impact that this tournament can have on Indian gamers. This partnership fulfils our aim of blending premiere Esports events with music festivals as the goals and vision of both companies align perfectly in dishing out an experience alongside competitive gaming,” he added.

As per the company, well-known names from the Valorant world such as Paper Rex, Team Secret, RRQ, among others will be competing under one roof. An exclusive music video of the tournament will be. revealed as the tournament will culminate with DJ Snake curating music on the night of the Sunburn, the company claimed.

