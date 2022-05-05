Galaxy Racer elevates Romeo Misao and Rohin Bhaumik

Galaxy Racer has elevated Romeo Misao to country head for India, and Rohin Bhaumik to director, creator and talent, South Asia. Misao was previously the head of marketing for India while Bhaumik was the head of creator and talent. In their new roles, both of them will report to group CEO Paul Roy. These transitions are in line with the company’s vision to strengthen its focus on the India and South Asia markets, through a more focused approach to content acquisition, partnerships, and IP building

For the company, India has been one of the key markets where it has been working towards expanding its presence and investing in a growing number of content creators, Paul Roy, group CEO, Galaxy Racer, stated. “With Misao and Bhaumik transitioning into new roles, Galaxy Racer India is now led by experienced duos in the gaming, esports and content creation space. I am looking forward to seeing them spearhead Galaxy Racer’s strategic initiatives in the India and South Asia markets, while supporting content creators across esports, gaming, lifestyle and entertainment,” he added.



In his new role, Misao will lead growth for the business, oversee the organisation’s operations, and focus on strengthening the brand’s presence in India. Meanwhile, Bhaumik will continue focusing on expanding the company’s creator roster in the South Asian market across gaming, lifestyle, and entertainment. He will also work towards establishing business relationships across the region for Galaxy Racer’s various IPs, content acquisition and agency partnerships.



For Misao, as one of the fastest growing digital ecosystems in the world, India is a booming market for esports, gaming, and lifestyle content creation. “Our youth population is on the lookout for fresh opportunities which provides a brand like Galaxy Racer the canvas to innovate and create high-impact initiatives,” he said.

India’s cultural diversity lends itself to the creation of multiple content types and formats across a wide cross section of languages, Bhaumik said. “The last few years have seen a boom in the number of content creators in the country. While their jobs have certainly become more rewarding, the competition within the industry has made life challenging as well. This is where a brand like Galaxy Racer comes in – we believe in incubating creators from the get-go and help them realise their full brand potential. Galaxy Racer has close relationships with the creators of a region and we look forward to building more such associations here in the months to come,” he added.

Read Also: Razorpay awards its digital creative mandate to DViO Digital

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

r