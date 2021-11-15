GALAXY launches new campaign featuring Shruti Haasan

The films are available in seven languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and English.

Confectionery brand GALAXY has launched its latest campaign featuring actor and playback singer, Shruti Haasan. The campaign aims to highlight the new brand proposition, ‘Chocolate so smooth, pleasure lasts’. Mars Wrigley has been creating better moments to make the world smile by launching several globally loved and iconic brands in India and innovating to develop a portfolio fit for India, Varun Kandhari, director, marketing, Mars Wrigley, India said. “GALAXY is one of the most loved and one of the leading chocolate brands globally, and we are looking forward to embarking on the journey of launching a made in India portfolio with the global signature recipe giving an elevated chocolate experience to consumers in India,” he added.

With Shruti Haasan featured as the celebrity endorser, the new ad film urges the audience to pursue their passion and choose pleasure for themselves. In the ad film, when she is feeling swamped and exhausted with work, Haasan chooses to take a break and picks up a GALAXY chocolate from her table. It is when she eats a piece of the chocolate that she experiences a spark of indulgence and experiences a shift in her mood, depicted by the beginning of color trails that surround and pulse around her. Feeling enthused and energised, she reaches for her drum sticks and begins to play. It is at this moment that her surroundings change, and her energy and mood reflect in the room through wonderful color trails and ripples depicted in the film. The film ends with the voice over that says, ‘Chocolate so smooth, pleasure lasts’. Sharing her experience on the association, popular actor and playback singer, said “We often get so occupied with our daily tasks and deadlines that we forget the things that make us truly happy. For me, music has always been an important part of my life – it makes me more confident and content. The new campaign for GALAXY brings together my love for chocolates and music,” Shruti Haasan stated.

The films are available in seven languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and English. The new campaign comes further to the announcement of the first local production unit for GALAXY in Pune. This is in line with Mars Wrigley’s commitment to continue to grow and develop in the market and cater to the diverse needs of consumers. “In a fast paced world where pleasure is often an afterthought or a frowned upon indulgence, this spot, under the masterful eye of Bharat Sikka, seeks to reconnect with it while holding GALAXY centre stage,” AMV BBDO highlighted.

