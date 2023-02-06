GaadiKeDoctor digital campaign by GS Caltex India aims to honor mechanics

GS Caltex India launched the 2nd edition of #GaadiKeDoctor, a digital campaign to celebrate the “mechanics” on its 13th anniversary. According to the company, the campaign revolves around the importance of mechanics, how they impact our lives, and livelihood and their contribution in our day-to-day lives.

The campaign film opening sequence features Ganesh, a mechanic, getting family photos taken wearing his new mechanic outfit with Sunita (his wife) & Rinki (daughter). When Rinki sees her school teacher and her husband (doctor) driving into the garage where Ganesh works, she turns around and hides. The teacher and her husband refer to the mechanics as “GaadiKeDoctors” and thank Ganesh for his assistance in making their car run smoothly. The teacher continues by highlighting the value and importance of mechanics in the nation building and pointing out that, mechanics play an essential part in our life without them, all transportation would come to a grinding halt. At this point, Rinki rushes in to give her father a heartfelt hug while praising the efforts of him to maintain the vehicles running properly for the customers.

Speaking about the campaign, K Madhu Mohan, general manager – marketing, GS Caltex India said “We are happy to launch the second edition of #GaadiKeDoctor. We are making it much bigger and grander than before with activations on-ground , social media and radio platforms to spread awareness about mechanics, than the last edition launched last year. The campaign circles around spreading the message of how important it is to thank and acknowledge the efforts of the mechanics in our daily lives.

