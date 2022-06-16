G.O.A.T Brand Labs raises $50 mn to acquire new brands

G.O.A.T Brand Labs, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand aggregator, has raised $50 million in its Series A1 round, it announced in a statement on Thursday. The round saw participation from new investors like Winter Capital, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Vivriti Capital, Oxyzo and most of its existing investors. These funds will be used to acquire new brands.



In July 2021, the company had raised $36 million from Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, Mayfield, Nordstar, Better Capital, Trifecta and others. That was around the time it was co-founded by Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra.



Within a year of operations, G.O.A.T has completed 15 acquisitions, focussing on a portfolio of “well-known, strong and upcoming D2C brands in the lifestyle space.” It is in discussions to acquire 12 more brands in the coming days, the statement added.



Voylla, The Label Life, trueBrowns, Abhishti, Frangipani are a few of its portfolio brands.

“We will continue to acquire high potential D2C brands across the lifestyle segments and scale them to huge outcomes. Our journey of taking Indian D2C Brands global has just started. We are fortunate to partner with great founders and continue to learn and build capabilities in this fast changing space,” said Rishi Vasudev, co-founder and chief executive officer, G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

The company has partnered with the brands’ founders to scale the portfolio by nearly 85% – since acquisition – while turning profitable, the statement concluded.

