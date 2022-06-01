Fynd Platform launches ‘Retail ka Naya address’ campaign

Fynd has rolled out its latest campaign ‘Retail ka Naya address!’ to promote the Fynd platform. The company has already launched the advertisement campaign on YouTube and plans to promote it across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The pandemic has made the traditional business method obsolete and opened doors for embracing the digital route and online transactions, Ragini Varma, growth lead, Fynd Platform, said. “As a result, it became challenging for small retailers to continue their survival as they lacked resources, proper understanding, and knowledge for starting their business online. Witnessing such a backdrop, we have helped these retailers to start their online businesses to cater to the changing customer preferences with the right guidance and support. We have helped these brands undergo a digital transformation by solving various problems related to delivery assistance, payment gateway integration, data insights with tracking and analytics, etc. We have launched our latest ad campaign to further extend our support to businesses in need and urge them to integrate with us,” she added.

Conceptualised and produced by agency EmotionalFulls, the campaign showcases a retailer trying foul marketing tactics on a heartbroken woman sobbing from her failed marriage. He enters the scene (dressed as a bride wearing a bridal lehenga) and suggests his brand’s bridal lehenga to the lady with a valid discount coupon, which she can wear in her second marriage.

The ending of the advertisement highlights the ease and convenience of opening a business online by creating a website on the Fynd platform. By partnering with the Fynd platform, businesses can exponentially evolve by leveraging the many pre-set integrations, including payment integrations, marketing, super fast shipping, delivery, support, among others.

Fynd platform aims to ensure accelerated growth and unparalleled success of retail businesses.

