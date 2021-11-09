Fynd partners with GoKwik to provide an integrated checkout solution

The partnership is aimed at reducing RTO and increasing GMV for e-commerce businesses

Fynd has partnered with e-commerce enablement platform GoKwik to provide unified shopping solutions to the merchants. Fynd is a platform that helps businesses create delightful, connected experiences for their customers everywhere. GoKwik will further help these brands to increase their overall profitability. This partnership will enable brands such as Steve Madden, Superdry, Hamleys, Mothercare, and more to achieve a seamless checkout experience, increase conversion rates and achieve maximum GMV realisation.

Fynd is committed to providing its partners access to capabilities that can supercharge their omnichannel journey, Harsh Shah, co-founder, Fynd, said. ”GoKwik’s unique model focuses on solving for RTO, a key problem in online commerce. Adding GoKwik as an offering on the Fynd Platform for our partners will surely help improve profitability of their online operations,” he added.

With this partnership, GoKwik and Fynd are building a plug and play solution for e-commerce businesses. This will provide them with the functionality of offering customised checkout experiences to their customers depending on their shopping behaviour. Furthermore, businesses will also be able to map these customer behaviours and accordingly keep a check on return to origin (RTO) rates. After analysing patterns, an experience can be provided to the good customer who will be a definite conversion, and some friction can be set for seemingly high-risk customers who are likely to turn into an RTO.

“Conversion rates across the funnel and RTO are major pain points for any e-commerce business in India, and GoKwik is focusing on solving exactly these problems. We are looking forward to partnering with team Fynd as we redraft the traditional playbook by offering personalised solutions to improve overall conversion rates, help register higher GMV with increased RoI and provide protection against risks such as RTO,” Chirag Taneja, founder and CEO, GoKwik, added.

Over 100 brands including digitally native brands, traditional players, and marketplaces have put their trust in GoKwik. Many leading D2C brands like boAt, Mamaearth, MyGlamm, The Man Company, Heads Up For Tails, The Moms Co., OZiva, TCNS Clothing Co. (W, Aurelia and Wishful), LimeRoad, ManMatters, Neemans, The Whole Truth, The Souled Store, EyeMyEye and more are already leveraging GoKwik’s solutions to empower their online businesses.

