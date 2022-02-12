Future trends in the social commerce industry

Social commerce market in India is a $100 billion opportunity by 2030

By Roshan Farhan

The next frontier of e-commerce in India and globally, is social.

I was born and brought up in Guwahati, a town in the eastern part of India and subsequently spent a large part of my formative and education years in small towns, and I have personally observed how customers in tier 2+ towns interact differently with commerce compared to their tier 1 customer peers. E-commerce for the next 500 million customers requires a different approach, not necessarily a lift-and-shift model of commerce from the metro cities.

Here are some interesting stats – Social commerce market in India is a $100 billion opportunity by 2030, from the current ~$2 billion market in 2020. Moreover, 80% of India’s approx 650 million smartphone users are from Tier 2+ cities, and the next big opportunity is in serving this set of customers, with very different needs and aspirations from their Tier 1 / metro counterparts.

E-commerce in small town India remains an untapped opportunity – India is still in the early stages of online commerce: Only 8% of Indians (~105 million) shop online for products, with an average spend of $286 per year—much lower than other markets.

Digitally connected Indians spend an average of three hours per day online, of which more than two hours are consumed by messaging, social media networking and watching videos. Whatsapp itself has approx 500 million users in the country. By utilising a variety of formats, including conversational commerce, group buying, video commerce, social resellers/agents, India’s retail market is rapidly evolving, finding innovative ways to sell directly to consumers through social networks and social media.

It’s a massive market with low e-commerce penetration and intrinsic social trust issues with the channel, due to primarily five historical barriers:

● Low customer trust in online shopping (biggest issue!)

● Expensive or under-penetrated logistics network

● Hard to reach/penetrate customer segments

● Limited credit availability/reliance on cash transactions

● Expensive and legacy chains lead to comparatively higher prices for customers

Most eCommerce platforms discourage small ticket items, and promote larger sales of premium products where margins are higher. Social commerce’s main lever is acquiring and retaining customers at a very low cost compared to the e-commerce market.

Social commerce creates value through technology by redefining old value chains, bringing disruptive logistics, focusing on large unattended markets and growing with high capital efficiency.

● Customer Aggregation: Connecting producers and manufacturers with buyers through

technology

● Optimised last-mile logistics (esp for group buying)

● Focus on underserved customers / lower-income customer segments

● Organic viral growth by social sharing between end customers/resellers/influencers, leading to a lower customer acquisition cost (CAC)

● A feeling of community connection and trust – similar to an offline, real-life shopping experience

Social commerce is democratising India’s e-commerce sector, which has been dominated by a few large players, paving the way for a more distributed model that’s built on community, connection and trust. Social commerce would increasingly target a highly underserved customer segment that can be reached and served through social offerings, customers who are extremely price/value conscious in categories like grocery and fashion.

Social sharing drives viral product adoption and customer re-engagement and retention – issues traditional e-commerce 1.0 struggles with.

The future trends of the industry would largely be centred around these following trends:

● Rise of Group buying / Community buying – will be a key driver of growth to serve more socially aggregated and trust-deficit customers, we have explosive growth for similar group buying models in other emerging markets like China, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam and SE Asia (eg, Pinduoduo in China, Facily in Brazil)

● Increasing penetration of reseller led commerce – targeting more underserved customers around discretionary purchases like fashion and electronics (eg Meesho, Glowroad, Flipkart Shopsy)

● Video commerce / Live shopping – would center around categories like fashion and electronics (eg Bulbul, SimSim)

● Rise of Conversation / chat led commerce – One-to-one interactions, enriched communication through chats (e.g., WhatsApp, Telegram)

● Focus on more vernacular and voice commerce

● Grocery and fashion will be the two key category drivers for social commerce in the coming 1 to 2 years

Going ahead, the industry should focus more on an easier process for sellers to be discovered by potentially interested buyers, thus expanding their target population in a scalable manner. There should be steps on having smart curation of categories and product discoverability. A more streamlined logistics and payments ecosystem would evolve to better serve these new customer segments.

These are exciting times ahead for India’s e-commerce ecosystem – and being social first would define serving Bharat’s next billion customers.

The author is founder and CEO, Gobillion

