Future Lifestyle Fashions backed Brand Factory rides on data, personalisation, and UGC to drive sales

Brand Factory has around 103 stores operational in 49 cities and towns

Brand Factory Free Shopping Weekend Begins from Dec 4th: Future Lifestyle Fashions backed discount retail outlet Brand Factory is using data, personalisation and user-generated content to generate engagement for its campaigns, which in turn has lead to an increase in both revenue and footfall across its stories. “In all these years we have managed to create a sizable base of consumers, and we are leveraging this data. Thanks to the data we have realized that consumers are our real brand ambassadors. Hence, we merged the customer base in a way that they became the talking point for the campaign,” Roch D’Souza, chief marketing officer, Brand Factory told BrandWagon Online. The brand claims that this process has helped in establishing a close relationship with its customer base.

According to D’Souza, as part of the strategy, the retailer has identified one lakh customers. “These are largely those consumers who we have tracked through their behaviour around the brand on social media,” he added. Brand Factory has announced the fourth edition of Free Shopping Weekend, which will be held between December 4 to 8, 2019. Through the sale, the retailer offers goods worth Rs 5,000 at Rs 2,000 and returns the entire amount via free merchandise, gift vouchers and cash backs.

Read Also: Future Consumer appoints Rajnikant Sabnavis as CEO

The entry to the stores, however, comes at a price. An entry ticket for two is priced at Rs 250, for consumers who would like to enter these stores before 11 am. After 11 am, the price is reduced to Rs 100, for two. The tickets can be further redeemed if a customer buys any article. Customers can book on insider.in or through brandfactoryonline.com or visit the nearest Brand Factory store. “Despite allowing consumers to shop for free, we are profitable. We have paid a lot of attention to pricing, before rolling out these offers. These products are priced in a way that we have managed to keep our margins. It’s more of a volume game,” he added.

Currently, Brand Factory has around 103 stores operational in 49 cities and towns. The company has added 12 stores so far in 2019. It claims to be adding around 25-30 stores every year. The company claims to have 60 private labels apart from other domestic and international brands in its stores. “We have made brands accessible to commoners. We get customers from all strata of society. We are fulfilling very different brand needs for all kinds of consumers,” D’Souza noted. Apparel from more than 200 original national and international brands including Jack and Jones, Lee Cooper, Zara, Levis, Imara, Only, Pepe, Iktara among others, are on sale.