Future Group’s Pawan Sarda on how to build brands; starts Sorted

What started a small idea at the time of the lockdown, seems to be maturing into a business. Pawan Sarda, CMO, Future Group has started what he calls virtual masterclass for brands that are curious to break the shackles and create new growth opportunities. Sarda has begun the new initiative with his colleagues Aarti Samant, digital lead, Future Group along with Apurv Singh, who leads e-commerce marketing in the organisation. “My mother has played a key role in inspiring me to start this initiative. If she could start a YouTube channel at the age of 70 to fulfil her dreams of singing, then there is no reason for me not to pursue my own dreams,” Sarda said.

Called Sorted the new initiative by Sarda and his colleague is aimed at brands which are looking to create ROI driven solutions besides growing the business. According to Sarda, in the first few such masterclasses which have been held virtually, he has told about hacks related to advertising on Facebook, and Google. “It’s a myth that as a brand one is required to pay a substantiate amount on Google and Facebook. I have already held sessions online where-in we have already talked about hacks when it comes to advertising on these platforms,” he added.

Targetted at start-ups besides companies operating in space such as retail, e-commerce, among others Sarda hopes to help these companies create newer and viable business models. Sarda and his colleagues have also begun to conduct corporate classes for companies such as Titan, Aditya Birla. He also plans to conduct physical classes – post the pandemic. As per Sarda, this is just the beginning, going ahead the trio plans to expand the offering.

