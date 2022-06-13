Future Generali India Life Insurance unveils ‘Trust Campaign 2.0’

Future Generali India Life Insurance has rolled out its ‘Trust Campaign 2.0’. The aim is to build stronger trust bonds with the customers, distributors, and partners. The brand continues to adhere to ‘father’ as the protagonist while imbibing and manifesting the values of #BharosaPapaJaisa (Trust like fathers) – a pure, secured, and eternal relationship.

The campaign is launched in different formats majorly in the video, translated into four languages, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. “All long-lasting relationships are based on trust, and to garner that trust, one needs to go the extra mile and act implicitly. The campaign highlights that the child has complete trust in his father, as he is there for the child. Similarly, millions of fathers have trust in Future Generali India Life Insurance to secure their and their family’s future. We respect this trust bestowed upon us and take responsibility for delivering on our promise. We are Lifetime Partners for our customers, and we will be there with them during thick and thin of life, after all –Sabke Liye Papa, Papa Ke Liye Hum,” Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing and digital officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance, said.

The campaign picks up every day ‘slice-of-life’ moments between a father and his child and captures them in well-composed, poetic narratives. The campaign tries to showcase different, regular instances when having a father’s presence makes all the difference in one’s life. It reinforces the value of trust in any relationship. The way a child trusts his father, similarly, millions of fathers trust Future Generali India Life insurance to be their trusted lifetime partner, which is aptly put forward in the line – Sabke liye papa, Papa ke liye hum.

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. is headquartered in Mumbai and was established in 2006. The company claims to have a presence in over 1,100 locations in India and offers total insurance solutions across both at the individual and group front. The company is backed by Generali and Future Group.

