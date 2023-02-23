Future Generali India Life Insurance strengthens leadership team with key appointments

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. has strengthens its senior leadership team with the appointment of Shirish Jagnani as the chief risk officer and Aditya Mall as the appointed actuary.

Speaking on these appointments, Bruce de Broize, managing director and CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. said, “As Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. embarks on a new chapter of growth and innovation, it is crucial to have an experienced and dynamic leadership team in place which can deliver value to our customers, partners, and employees. Both, Jagnani and Mall bring an impressive depth of knowledge and experience in their respective fields that will greatly support our company’s next phase of growth and expansion.”

According to the company, Jagnani will strengthen the company’s risk function and help it become a long-term sustainable organization. He will also oversee the information security vertical on the company.

Appointed recently, Shirish Jagnani brings over a decade of extensive and rich experience in financial and risk management areas. He started his career managing actuarial regulatory reporting and then moved to an actuarial shareholder reporting role. He has also worked for leading financial global services in actuarial auditing areas. Jagnani is a qualified Chartered Accountant and fellow member of the institute and faculty of actuaries, UK.

Aditya Mall has been elevated to the role of appointed actuary and will lead the actuarial function for the business. Mall is a Chartered Accountant and fellow from the institute and faculty of actuaries, UK & institute of actuaries of India. He has been with Future Generali India Life Insurance for more than 7 years now. His last position held has been vice president, actuary. In the past, after starting his professional journey in the areas of accountancy and audit, he has worked for leading, global, financial brands managing work related to Life Insurance companies globally.

With these new appointments, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. looks at strengthening its market position and targeting more opportunities to grow strongly in the life insurance space, the company stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook