Future Generali India Life Insurance launches a new campaign on Raksha Bandhan

Future Generali India Life Insurance has launched its fresh 360-degree campaign on the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The campaign has been launched in Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. The films will be played on digital as well as other mediums – social media and on cinema screens across India, respectively.

“Building a strong brand with fathers is one of our core brand strategies. As a Generali Subsidiary, we are committed to the Indian market and follow global best practices to provide the best for our customers and partners. We stand for fathers and their dreams of providing the best for their families. Just as the child has immense trust in the father, similarly over 15 lakh fathers have put their trust in us. We respect this trust bestowed upon us and are there to fulfil our promise. We work hard to be a lifetime partner for our customers and partners and stand with them through all life situations,” Bruce de Broize, managing director and CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said.

The campaignpicks up slice-of-life moments between a father and his daughter and captures them in well-composed, heartwarming narratives. The ‘father’ is the protagonist who can also be as loving, caring, and fun-filled as a brother in a sibling relationship. The script beautifully captures a twist with an emotional realisation by a daughter who understands that her father plays all the roles of a brother. She changes from complaining about not having a sibling to accepting her father as her best friend and her protector thus convincingly tying the bond of trust, the rakhi to her father instead. The story speaks about a unique bond between a father and daughter which brings a fresh heartwarming perspective.

“The campaign’s thought is to connect with the fathers and showcase Future Generali India Life Insurance as a trusted brand. Just as a father looks after the family’s needs and goes the extra mile in providing the best for his family, similarly, Future Generali India Life Insurance stands with fathers through life’s ups and downs and enables them as their Lifetime Partner in securing their dreams for the family,” the company said in a statement.

