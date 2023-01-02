Future Generali India launches OOH LGBTQIA+ campaign towards providing health insurance

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has launched its LGBTQIA+ campaign to focus on providing community members who are in a live-in relationship an equal opportunity to secure their health insurance needs. According to the company, the insurer has expanded its definition of ‘family’ across all its retail health insurance offerings, to include the LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.

We are conscious of the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community, Ruchika Malhan Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd., said. “We believe the LGBTQIA+ community is of prominence and the individuals from the community deserve the right to avail of similar protection solutions alike any other individual. As insurers, we believe that we have a moral and societal responsibility to provide a level playing field to all sections of the society devoid of their personal preferences,” she added.

The campaign is launched on digital and on out-of-home (OOH) platforms in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bangalore and will be live for 3 weeks starting 1 January 2023, the company claimed.

