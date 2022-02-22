Future Generali India Insurance appoints Mullen Lintas as its creative and social media partners

As per the mandate, Mullen Lintas will strategise and build communication for FGII

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has appointed Mullen Lintas as the communication partner for its creative and social media mandate. Mullen Lintas won this mandate in a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As a brand, whose purpose is to be a lifetime partner for the customers and lead with empathy, human touch, and innovation, Future Generali India Insurance remains heavily invested in not just understanding customers’ evolving needs from close quarters but also in being at the forefront of launching disruptive and clutter breaking communication, that helps strike a chord with the customers, Ruchika Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, said. “We are confident that the backing of a strong and creative team of Mullen Lintas will help us further this agenda, not just in achieving a better understanding of our customers’ preferences, but also in designing creative and off-beat solutions, that help us challenge the status quo and cement our positioning as a preferred brand in the insurance space,” she added, referring to the partnership.

As per the mandate, Mullen Lintas will strategise and build impactful communication for FGII, to cater to the rapidly changing needs and dreams of the insurance industry and its customers. Lintas Live, the digital first creative PR agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group, will be responsible for the social media mandate including social strategy, social creatives and influencer marketing for FGII.

For Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas, insurance is a highly regulated category and, therefore, new products and innovations are somewhat infrequent. “However, Future Generali has been disrupting the category with great product and service level innovations. This is a win for our integrated, hyper-bundled approach, wherein we will collaborate with our social and advocacy agency, Lintas Live, in this journey, to take the Future Generali brand journey forward,” he added.

Read Also: Myntra collaborates with emerging creators to be the face of its social commerce

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook