Future Generali gets Anil Kapoor, Slow Cheetah to explain the importance of investing in health

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, a general insurance company in India, has rolled out a new music video-led campaign featuring actor Anil Kapoor and Indian rapper Slow Cheetah. Conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company, the campaign will be spread across digital (social media, OTT, digital and influencer marketing) and also on OOH.

The campaign revolves around the company’s comprehensive individual and floater health policy, Health Super Saver. The rap video, called The Health Rap, introduces the concept of Return On Health (ROH) and demonstrates to the audience how they can earn a return on investment on their most important asset – their health. Anil Kapoor and Slow Cheetah advise the audience to start earning ROH on their own through the Health Super Saver plan.

According to Ruchika Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, the Health Super Saver policy has a strong value proposition with 80% discount on premium for a claim-free year. “We know that the younger age group makes fitness a priority and are more likely to have a claimless year, and both our product and campaign are curated for this segment,” she added.

“Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest and most loved actors across age groups. On the other hand, we have SlowCheeta, whose contemporary music resonates so well with our audience. We are confident that a blend of these personalities will strike a chord with young Indians and create the desired appeal and affinity towards the health insurance category,” Varma stated.

“Health insurance as a category can get grim, especially when the audience in question is the youth with their whole lives ahead of them. Bringing Anil Kapoor together with a young star like Slow Cheetah to rap out the benefits of Future Generali’s Health Super Saver is the ideal way to reach the youth. The financially savvy people are aware of the term ‘Return On Investment’ and seek to know the ROI of anything they invest their time or money in. Today’s audience is looking for content and a music video, by Anil Kapoor no less, seemed an interesting way to sell health insurance,” Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, said.

