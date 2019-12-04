Future Consumer appoints Rajnikant Sabnavis as CEO

He worked with HUL for 23 years and held major leadership positions across food and home and personal care categories.

FMCG company Future Consumer Ltd has appointed Rajnikant Sabnavis as the new chief executive officer. Sabnavis will assume his role from January 1, 2020. He is currently serving his notice period in Jyothi Laboratories as the chief operating officer. Sabnavis brings in over 30 years of experience in creating and leading dynamic FMCG brands across India. Further, he worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for 23 years and held major leadership positions across food and home and personal care categories.

At Jyothi Laboratories, he helped set up the company’s research and development and quality team. Sabnavis created innovation pipelines, go-to-market strategies and an efficient distribution management system for the company that led to significant EBIDTA growth, gain in market share and gross margins in competitive segments including fabric care.

“Future Consumer’s ambition is to expand the distribution network of its brands across food, home care, personal care and beauty in general trade over the coming years. Rajnikant Sabnavis brings in deep wisdom in FMCG that will accelerate our journey towards creating a new generation of brands for the Fast Moving Consumer Generation,” Ashni Biyani, managing director, Future Consumer Ltd said.

Future Consumer is one of the leading data and tech-driven FMCG companies which aims at building brands for India’s Fast Moving Consumer Generation. As an FMCG 2.0 company, Future Consumer is using real-time data to gain deep insights on the Indian consumers, their food habits, and beliefs. There is a new restless generation of consumers out there that seeks the next. Constantly, instantly and fearlessly. It is for this breed of aspirers that Future Consumer has created a whole new world of innovative products from across multiple categories in food, home care and personal care and beauty space and built successful brands like Tasty Treat for snacks, Voom for fabric care, Dreamery for dairy, Karmiq for dry fruits, Mother Earth for organic staples, Kara for personal care, among several others.