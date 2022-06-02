Furo Sports Shoes signs Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Furo Sports Shoes (from the house of Red Chief Shoes), on Thursday announced its collaboration with actor Shahid Kapoor. “Kapoor appeals to a wider audience across all age groups,” the company said on the association.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner in 2022 who comes with such high credible energy which is much needed in such dynamic times to inspire the youth towards athleisure lifestyle. We look forward to a successful partnership with him and hope to have a mutually beneficial long-term relationship,” Manoj Gyanchandani, managing director of the company, said.

“To continue leveraging our association both in mass media and digital platforms – Kapoor would be part of our forthcoming brand campaigns, which are back to back lined up starting a few weeks from now,” Rahul Sharma, marketing head, further shared.

