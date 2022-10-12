Furo Sports Shoes rolls out new brand campaign featuring Shahid Kapoor

FURO Sports Shoes, from the house of Red Chief Shoes, have launched their latest campaign featuring brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor. The campaign is being promoted across digital media, print, cinema, TV, outdoor and enhanced visibility at multi brand outlets.

The goal of the campaign is to take athleisure lifestyle and sports wear shoes to the next level, Manoj Gyanchandani, managing director, Furo Sports Shoes. “Nowadays, it’s all about fashion – but function is equally important. Our shoes have been designed keeping optimum usability in mind, without compromising on style and comfort,” he added.

In the ad film, Shahid Kapoor can be seen running, walking, jumping and dancing to the beat of kabbadi- kabbadi with a finish that encourages viewers to ‘kass ke pakad, jam ke jakad’. The film is the opening act of a campaign that wants to focus on promoting shoes that allow viewers to get everyday life with élan. “We are confident, adventurous and courageous. This campaign is a reflection of who we are and this campaign is our way of enlightening people on the importance of having control – be it while walking, running, trekking or in life – and hope by watching it, they too feel like having that grip”, Rahul Sharma, senior general manager, FURO Sports Shoes, stated.

Also Read: World Gold Council launches new campaign ‘You are gold’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook