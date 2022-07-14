Funskool secures rights to manufacture Chhota Bheem toy in India

Domestic toy manufacturer Funskool India has acquired the licence to manufacture and distribute toy figures of Chhota Bheem and seven other characters from the popular animation series, in India.



Chennai-based Funskool, part of the MRF group, has obtained the licence to launch the series of action figures from Green Gold Licensing & Merchandising India. Green Gold Animation, which creates original Indian animation content, has over the years established itself as a prominent player in licensing and merchandising, movie production and distribution, digital business, retail stores and events.



R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool India, said, “We are excited to add Chhota Bheem to our well-established manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Our existing scale and distribution network establishes an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Chhota Bheem in India and will address the significant unmet needs of the portfolio of products.”



Samir Jain, executive director & COO of Green Gold Animation, said, “When it comes to manufacturing high quality and toxin-free toys for children, there is no substitute for Funskool in India. We are immensely pleased with licensing Funskool India with manufacturing and distributing Chhota Bheem and the other 7 action figures. With its expansive distribution network prowess, we are confident that Chhota Bheem action figures will reach every child in the country.”

