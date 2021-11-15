Fumiyasu Fujimori appointed as divisional director, consumer sales division, Panasonic India

He has been associated with Panasonic for 26 years

Panasonic India has appointed Fumiyasu Fujimori as divisional director, consumer sales division. Fujimori will be based out of Panasonic India’s headquarters in Gurgaon. He has been associated with the company for 26 years. Previously, he was based out of Japan and was heading the global marketing for Imaging Business Unit.

“It is an important time for Panasonic India as we strengthen our presence across consumer appliances and smart living solutions in India. Mr. Fujimori’s rich experience of working with Panasonic across many markets will certainly contribute to the growth of our business here in India,” Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India, said.

In 1995, Fujimori joined the company in Osaka, Japan. He has worked in various international markets such as China, Singapore and Thailand overseeing strategy planning, business development and marketing communications across business divisions of Panasonic.

With this latest announcement, Fujimori is set to start his second innings in India. “My first stint here was in 2009 as part of the Audio team, where I got an opportunity to gain market experience. I believe, this is a high-potential market that offers significant growth opportunities and as I resume my new role here I am looking forward to leverage this potential through strategic interventions and provide India consumers with a value proposition,” he said.

The consumer business division is a key growth driver for Panasonic India’s business. It has invested significantly in local manufacturing facilities for consumer durables in line with the Make in India programme. Panasonic launched its IoT and AI enabled connected living platform- Miraie, with a range of connected ACs Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and other devices last year.

