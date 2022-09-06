Fujifilm India rolls out ‘Never Stop: Innovating For A Healthier World’ campaign

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd has launched a new campaign featuring two new videos under its – NEVER STOP campaign. The campaign video is aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of regular medical tests to eliminate the chance of chronic health ailments and focuses on the significance of timely health checkups for people of all ages. The campaign, titled “Never Stop: Innovating for a healthier world”, features the diagnostic facilities provided by the NURA centre in partnership with Fujifilm. The new films were premiered on Fujifilm India’s official YouTube channel and will be amplified across digital media platforms, OOH, and television channels with an aim to generate awareness about regular health screening.

The company’s efforts have always been to encourage people to look after their health, and therefore the new videos primarily focus on the significance of regular health checkups in order to prevent diagnostic delays, Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said. “India has become the diabetes capital of the world, and we’re also seeing accelerating rates of cancer amongst our young and old, along with other health issues. With this campaign we want to encourage every individual, irrespective of their age, to understand the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment. Further, with the vision to create a healthier India, we will continue to innovate in the healthcare space for the betterment of society,” he added.

The ad films are based on the concept where a family doctor is seen recommending his friends to undertake regular health checkups in order to avoid diagnostic delays. While emphasising the NURA centre’s innovations which help in early detection and diagnosis, the first film features a family of three – husband, wife, and a child, where the wife is seen complaining of tiredness, fatigue, and low energy levels. She is recommended by their family friend, who is a doctor, to go for a health checkup. After a thorough screening, she is then advised to visit a breast radiologist after early detection. “We hope to inspire everyone, regardless of age, to recognise the value of prompt diagnosis and treatment with the launch of the new brand campaign film. We aim to strengthen our commitment to deliver sustainable solutions to the masses with the goal of making India healthier and never stop innovating for a healthier world,” Tribhuwan Joshi, lead – brand communication, public relations and CSR, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, stated.

Fujifilm India has also roped in Milind Soman as their healthcare and wellness brand ambassador. With the announcement, the actor and model will be representing the brand’s overall philosophy of innovation in healthcare, technology, and lifestyle space.

