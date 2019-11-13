Fujifilm India encourages people to ‘Never Stop’ with its latest campaign

With ‘Never Stop’, Fujifilm aims to unveil the elevated brand identity and highlight the essence of reinvention through the lives of a regular Indian Family.

Fujifilm India on Wednesday launched its latest brand campaign “NEVER STOP”. Through the digital film, the company focuses on communicating it’s diverse array of business operations as well as the corporate mindset committed to take on new challenges with best-in-class technologies in different sectors.

The new film titled, ‘Never Stop’ highlights Fujifilm’s long-standing relationship with the Indian consumers and the brand’s constant focus towards revealing new technologies while cementing its position as a market disruptor. It illustrates how the company is a commitment to continuously evolve its technology and build expertise in areas like healthcare, high-functioning materials, and imaging solutions.

With ‘Never Stop’, Fujifilm aims to unveil the elevated brand identity and highlight the essence of reinvention through the lives of a regular Indian Family. The story unfolds by highlighting how the granddaughter tries to cheer her grandmother by capturing the moment with instax and further spreads a smile on her grandfather by showing him the instant film of his happy wife. The film ends with a content family returning home where the grandson captures the happy moment in his Fujifilm digital camera.

“We believe that business corporation must be an entity that contributes to resolving social issues through its business activities, and by developing and supplying its own technologies, products and services. The digital film has been designed in line with our belief and showcases our transition from a company focused on photographic film to a company providing new value across a wide range of different fields and contributing to the resolution of various societal issue,” Haruto Iwata, managing director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said.

“Given the interesting concept of ‘Never Stop’, we thought of creating a film that builds a strong emotional connect with the audience and resonates with the brand. The film captures Fujifilm’s legacy and commitment of introducing innovative products and services and further highlights its belief that one should never stop believing, hoping, living, etc,” Sanjib Dey, Hammer Communications added.

The film, conceptualised and created in collaboration with Hammer Communications premiered on November 11, 2019 across all digital platforms and leading OTT boards such as Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others. Along with this, the brand would also be promoting the ‘Never Stop’ campaign through print and digital mediums across India. Additionally the brand is heavily advertising on popular news portals, metro stations, airports and hospitals displaying its medical applications.