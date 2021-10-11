Fujifilm India elevates Arun Babu to head Instax division along with the optical device and electronic imaging divisions

Arun Babu joined Fujifilm India in May 2018 and since then has been responsible for the growth of Fujifilm cameras in India.

Camera and imaging technologies firm Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd has elevated Arun Babu to head, division – electronic imaging, optical devices and Instax division. The elevation will come into effect on 11th October 2021. Prior to the elevation, Babu was general manager, EID and optical devices. In his new role, Babu will be responsible for the general management of all the three divisions and looking after the end-to-end operations of the combined divisions. “Under the leadership of Arun Babu, our camera division has witnessed tremendous growth over the years. In this new role, he will be looking after our complete camera offerings and scale the business to new heights,” Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said.

Arun Babu joined Fujifilm India in May 2018 and since then has been responsible for the growth and success of Fujifilm cameras in India. In the past, he has been associated with companies such as Sony and Videocon before joining Fujifilm India. Babu has more than 18 years of experience working in the industry in various roles. As he takes on this new role, Fujifilm India is hopeful to further establish itself in the Indian photographic sector and strengthen its commitment towards delivering world-class innovative camera products. “Instax cameras and accessories have been doing extremely well with the audiences in the past. The cameras have been performing well with the youth and I hope that I am able to take this growth to the next level,” Arun Babu, head, division – electronic imaging, optical devices and Instax divisions, said.

Established in 1934, Fujifilm has believed in innovation and creation of new values through leading edge and proprietary technologies. Beginning as Japan’s pioneering photographic film maker, Fujifilm has leveraged its imaging and information technology to become a global presence known for innovation in healthcare, graphic arts, optical devices, highly functional materials and other high-tech areas. Fujifilm is continuously working towards early detection of disease and generating awareness among the general public by conducting awareness programs, for promoting TB and cancer screening.

