Fujifilm India appoints Kunal Girotra as national business manager for its Instax range

Fujifilm India Private Limited has appointed Kunal Girotra as national business manager for Instax range of cameras as he takes on the role of heading the category’s business division in India. In his new position, Girotra will take over the responsibility of driving sales and formulating business growth strategies for the Instax range in India. Along with this, he will also play an instrumental role towards further strengthening the market presence of the Instax camera business and strategise to lead the overall growth of the brand in India.

With over 14 years of professional experience, Girotra has been a part of the leadership team at Sony India where he was leading marketing and software sales. He also has a deep insight into consumer and enterprise sales, channel management and operations, sales planning and execution. According to Haruto Iwata, managing director, Fujifilm India, Kunal’s marketing expertise coupled with a strong industry knowledge will help the brand drive continuous growth for Instax division in the coming years. “With a focus towards growth and profitability, he will take the business to new heights and significantly enhance market presence for Instax cameras.”

Girotra’s key expertise include sales, enterprise knowledge, team management, marketing and advertising, budgeting, business leadership and strategic planning. “In this time of transition, I look forward to an insight from our stakeholders and help guide in further strengthening Fujifilm’s presence in India. We will continue to harness our energies to expand our footprint and offer the best in class technology to our consumers and take the business to newer heights in terms of service, growth, market share, and profitability,” Kunal Girotra, national business manager, Instax Cameras added.

