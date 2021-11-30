FuelBuddy elevates Adnan Kidwai as CEO (International) and appoints Neeraj Gupta as CEO (India)

Neeraj Gupta brings more than 20 years of experience in the sales, marketing and business development sales planning.

FuelBuddy has appointed Neeraj Gupta as CEO, India and has promoted Adnan Kidwai as CEO (International) at FuelBuddy. The appointments are in continuation of FuelBuddy’s drive to attract the best global talent and achieve its objective to expand its presence in newer geographies.

With his deep experience and leadership skills, Neeraj Gupta is well placed to build on the success of India business and drive further growth, SK Narvar, Fuel Buddy said, “ These are exciting times for FuelBuddy, where India remains a priority for FuelBuddy’s growth strategy in India, also with Adnan Kidwai’s elevation, we are confident to maximise all the opportunities that lie ahead,” he added.

Neeraj Gupta brings more than 20 years of experience in the sales, marketing and business development sales planning. He has previously worked with organisations such as Ford, Tata Motors Finance, ICICI Bank, Barclays and Nissan group of India to name a few. “It is an honour to lead this exciting company with a great portfolio of clients. I look forward to working closely with Team FuelBuddy and consolidating our leadership position in the market,” Neeraj Gupta, CEO (India), FuelBuddy, said.

Neeraj Gupta will be primarily responsible for strategising, implementing the vision, and driving the mission of FuelBuddy along with Adnan Kidwai.

The Delhi based company FuelBuddy which was established in 2016 is an app based, IoT and cloud enabled fuel delivery service that enables customers to use advanced analytics to control and monitor data. It is a tech-enabled platform, which provides doorstep fuel delivery along with various value-added services.

